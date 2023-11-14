YG Responds To The Man Who Called Him To Take Down Post Of His Alleged Baby Mama

YG might be getting into one of the more unique storylines of 2023. Quite frankly, it is surprising, considering the fact that he remains fairly clear of the media. However, that all turned on a dime and now he is in some sort of beef with a man from the California area. The fella's name is Andre Lowe Jr., and he is a content creator from San Diego. According to his bio on Instagram, he raps and does comedy. From that alone, this all looks to be fake from the outside.

This all began several hours ago when Andre left a message for the California rapper. YG had posted a photo on his Instagram of him at some strip club with money all around a stripper on a pole. That woman is "Andre's baby mama." He reached out to the hitmaker politely asking him to take down the post in respect for the relationship. However, if you do some deeper digging, it seems that he is totally lying.

YG Speaks Out... Sorta

There are a few people who do not seem to be seeing that it is a ruse. But, it is a little hard to tell what to believe at this point. YG caught wind of Andre's pleading video and he included it in a new post. The first image is just the rapper with some red classic cars with this caption, "🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴" Andre was in comments section, "really getting angry" with him. "BRUH! So you really not about to take it down????????? I’m Fina get mad." Joey Bada$$ is also getting involved and he seems to be buying all of this. "He should’ve kept that s*** to himself ! ain’t nobody know that was ya baby mama till you spilled the beans 😂"

What are your initial thoughts on YG's vague response to the man who asked him to take down the Instagram post of his alleged baby mama? How do you think this will all play out? Do you believe that this is a real beef brewing? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around YG, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

