fake beef
- MusicHip Hop Beefs That Fans Think Were FakeWas it all just for show? Or were they really feuding?By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureFans Think 21 Savage & Adin Ross Faked Card Scandal To Promote "SNL"21's appearance as the show's music guest came under a cloud of controversy.By Ben Mock
- MusicYG Responds To The Man Who Called Him To Take Down Post Of His Alleged Baby MamaThis is developing into something really interesting. By Zachary Horvath
- Beef50 Cent Reportedly Responds To Young Buck Saying Transgender Beef Is Fake50 Cent tells Young Buck to "stop lying" after claiming their beef was staged.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Buck Says 50 Cent Beef Was StagedYoung Buck says 50 Cent was the mastermind behind their beef, claiming that it was staged the entire time.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJT Bites On Yung Miami's Fake Beef PostYung Miami pretends to be in some beef, fooling everyone including JT.By Alex Zidel
- BeefBlueface & His Manager Wack 100 Troll-Beef: Squashed Within HoursThe pair of entertainers wanted some quick clout.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Fleeced Into Wearing Ugly Christmas Sweater by Hugh JackmanThe beef continues.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicKevin Gates Denies Beefing With NBA Youngboy, "Loves Him To Death"Kevin Gates is a God-fearing man who doesn't want beef with no one, much less his "brother" NBA Youngboy.By Devin Ch
- MusicConspiracy Theorists Believe Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly Feud Is StagedThere's a decent amount of evidence surrounding the claims too.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLupe Fiasco Challenges Joe Budden To A Heated "Street Fighter" BattleLupe Fiasco wants all the smoke with Jumpoff Joe. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIDK Says There's A Diss Track Ready For YBN Cordae In Cryptic Instagram CommentJay IDK files a cryptic threat on Instagram.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Warns Jim Jones: "Get The Strap, Don't Get Caught With It"50 Cent jokingly pleads with Jim Jones to clean up his act.By Devin Ch
- MusicGunna's Twitter Hacked, His DMs Exposed, Lil Baby & Young Thug Get DraggedDon't get gassed, keep your password in a safe place.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Unexpectedly Fires Shots At DJ ClueGet the strap ready ye olde farts.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Rocky Posts Phony Composite Sketch Of Tyler The Creator In 2048A$AP Rocky takes a playful swipe at Tyler's boyish tendencies.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine & Casanova Squashed Their Beef According To Tr3ywayThe Adrien Broner Beef also called into question.By Devin Ch
- MusicFunk Flex Offended By Pete Rosenberg's Criticism: "You Are My Son""I keep this logo hot so you can sleep at night."By Devin Ch
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Says Funk Flex Makes "Fake Beef" For Instagram ViewsRosenberg claims that Flex's comments are trying to "create a divide between two awesome artists."By Alex Zidel