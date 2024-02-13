In the entertainment world, drama often takes center stage, and few things ignite excitement like a good old-fashioned feud. Hip-hop stars aren’t exempt, and over the years, there have been many rap beefs between artists. From the most brutal diss tracks to heated Twitter exchanges, these conflicts captivate audiences and fuel tabloid headlines. However, amidst the chaos and clamor, some feuds have left fans questioning their authenticity. In detail, fans dissect lyrics, analyze social media interactions, and pore over tabloid gossip, reading between the lines and fueling conspiracy theories. While the authenticity of many hip-hop beefs is neither confirmed nor denied, the fans’ speculations often make sense, especially since some notable rap beefs have ended. Here are some of the hip-hop beefs that fans think were fake.

Eminem And Machine Gun Kelly

One notable Hip Hop clash recently between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly. The origin of the conflict can be traced back to MGK’s tweet in 2012 where he commented about Em’s then-16-year-old daughter, Hailie. In the tweet, MGK said Hailie was “hot as f*ck,” and later events proved Eminem didn’t take the comment lightly. Subsequently, MGK alleged that Eminem had had him blacklisted from several radio stations because of the tweet. Afterward, in 2018, MGK threw shade at Slim Shady in the Tech N9ne song, “No Reason.” Interestingly, Em’s album, Kamikaze, was set to drop just a few months later.

On “Not Alike,” the Detroit rapper directly addressed MGK’s comment on his daughter. While some fans commended him for it, other listeners’ brows were raised at how convenient it was for him to respond at that time. With a new album out, many speculated that it was a promotion tactic to fan the flames of a beef that was actually nonexistent.

Drake And Meek Mill

In 2015, Meek Mill started a fire on Twitter when he wrote that Drake “don’t write his own raps.” As expected, this comment quickly got under Drizzy's skin. In fact, he got so heated that he responded with the diss track “Charged Up," a warning shot to test the waters of their feud. However, it was the release of "Back To Back" that proved Drake didn't need to rely on anyone else's pen to get his bars off.

Following the release of “Back to Back," Meek Mill finally released “Wanna Know,” replying to Drake. Meek Mill’s diss track did not garner the same level of attention and acclaim as Drake’s disses. However, it was enough to rile people up and make theirs one of the most talked about Hip Hop beefs at the time. Subsequently, their feud continued until 2018 when Drake called for Meek's freedom. Then, they publicly commemorated the end of their beef when Drake brought out Meek Mill on stage during a concert in Boston. For something that seemed to be so serious while it lasted, fans thought it ended way too easily. This made many suspect that maybe the beef was never really authentic.

Young Thug And Metro Boomin

In November 2015, Metro Boomin took to Twitter to express his frustration with artists releasing too much music without proper quality control. While the producer didn’t mention any names, Young Thug caught the sub, believing Boomin was indirectly addressing him. Subsequently, the two got into an interesting back-and-forth Twitter spat that was almost believable. However, the pair had a collaborative mixtape that was set to drop soon, so their feud just seemed performative. Over time, it seemed to fizzle out, and the two continued to work together. Many Hip Hop beefs over the years have been as real as real can get. However, this one between Metro Boomin and Young Thug just didn’t feel authentic to fans.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest Hip Hop beefs in recent times, Cardi and Nicki have been at loggerheads for years. However, despite how authentic this feud seems, even getting physical once, some fans still have their doubts. Sometimes, perceived animosity between artists attracts more traffic than unity. Considering how much media coverage their beef gets, some fans believe that the two rappers continue to fan the flames just to remain on the headlines. Additionally, some have also noted that right before a major release from either rapper, something seems to go down between the two. While we can not confirm this theory, it is certainly an interesting one, and holds some plausibility.

Jay-Z And Nas

Yes, these two Hip Hop legends have also contributed to the history of rap beefs over the years. However, many fans and critics believe that Nas and Jay-Z’s long beef was more of a strategic move to generate publicity. Building from a slow burn in the late ‘90s to a raging fire in the early 2000s, this feud utterly captivated audiences. It spawned many iconic diss tracks from the two, including “Takeover,” “Ether,” and “Supa Ugly,” among others. However, all good things come to an end. The curtains were drawn on this legendary feud in 2005 when the two publicly ended their beef at Jay’s I Declare War concert. If the speculations were right, then the two MCs won because they were both hot throughout the period of their beef.