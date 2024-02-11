Fans Think 21 Savage & Adin Ross Faked Card Scandal To Promote "SNL"

Fans are starting to question just how real the drama between 21 Savage and Adin Ross was as the rapper performed on SNL. Several fans questioned whether the claims that 21 used marked cards to scam hundreds of thousands of dollars out of Ross was simply a way to promote 21's turn on the popular late-night show. 21's appearance was overshadowed by the scandal with Ross, as well as controversial host Shane Gillis. Gillis had briefly served as part of the SNL cast in 2019 before being fired over alleged racist comments.

Further evidence concerning the idea that it was faked came on 21's own website. Days after the scandal, 21 started selling branded dice and cards as merch. The set of three d6 dice and a velvet bag costs $25 while a back of regulation playing cards costs $15. At the time of writing, the playing cards have already sold out. The new merch was released with very little fanfare but was clearly inspired by the ongoing scandal with Ross.

Adin Ross Confirms 21 Savage Reimbursed Him After Marked Cards Scandal

Meanwhile, during a phone call with Kai Cenat, Adin Ross cleared the air about the ongoing situation with 21 Savage. First, Ross made it very clear that he did not blame 21 for using marked cards during their recent high-stakes gambling stream. Instead, Ross placed the blame on a member of Savage's crew. Furthermore, Ross confirmed that since the stream, he had received a $250K payment from 21 to settle their debt. Cenat was simply happy that Ross, a close friend of his, had "got that bread".

It appears the pair settled on $250K after a variety of numbers were thrown around following their stream. 21 initially promised to pay Ross $400K after the streamer discovered that the rapper's crew had brought marked cards for their gambling stream. 21 denied any knowledge of the cards. However, he said he would honor his debt and pay Ross the full amount he owed. The rapper had been down $400K at one point in the stream before making a miraculous comeback, eventually cashing out with Ross owing him $120K.

