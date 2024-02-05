21 Savage Wants Money From Adin Ross After Streamer Gave Playboi Carti $1 Million For Six-Minute Appearance

21 Savage and Adin Ross got into it just a tiny bit last week. Overall, this was due to the fact that it looked like 21 had completely scammed the streamer, or at least tried to. As we reported, 21 was playing with marked cards, and Adin discovered it. Savage subsequently denied any wrongdoing and said it was someone from his team. Although Ross was upset about the situation, the two seemed to be on good terms. However, last night, Ross got finessed for real this time, by the likes of Playboi Carti.

Ross promised Carti $2 million to come on stream. The streamer paid $1 million up front as was going to give a second million. In the end, Ross decided against this as Carti came on the stream for all of six minutes. The artist barely said a word and then left. Ross took this as disrespect and ultimately decided to keep his money. However, 21 saw the reports about the $2 million payday and immediately called Ross to ask about it. As you can see, the rapper was a bit jealous that he didn't get paid.

21 Savage Calls Adin

Ross tried to explain it, noting that he and 21 will have plenty of opportunities to make some cash together. However, as you can clearly tell, 21 would have loved to have been paid for his time on the stream. There have been times in which Ross has fronted an artist $50K for an appearance. However, for Carti, he thought the millions would prove to be a great investment. In the end, he was sorely mistaken for that one. Hopefully, Ross has learned his lesson and will not do that ever again.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Should Adin stop having artists on his streams? Or will he learn his lesson? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

