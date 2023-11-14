Lil Baby Seemingly Hints At Dropping New Music, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

When Lil Baby was coming up in the rap game about four years ago, he was seen as one of the hottest things since sliced bread so to speak. That was especially the case after he nabbed a collaboration with Drake on "Yes Indeed." His solo efforts like "Freestyle" and "Pure Cocaine," put him on everyone's radar. However, right after his ultra-successful 2020 project, My Turn, many fans have questioned the quality that Lil Baby has put forth.

Some have even made the argument that he has no desire to change his flows and approach to his tracks. Maybe this is a reason why Lil Yachty recently spoke about the state of hip-hop being lackluster lately. Regardless, with all of the hate and criticisms being thrown Baby's way, he has a chance to surprise everyone. Usually, you can win back many listeners by returning with some sort of quality. It seems that is what the Atlanta native has in store.

Lil Baby Sends A Message

The rapper recently posted to his Instagram with a passionate message for his followers. He writes, "The Streets Been Waiting On Me To Drop, These Suckas Waiting On Me To Flop, Tell Them Suckas Keep On Hating." He continues, "Hold Ya Breath N**** Die From Waiting 🤷🏽‍♂️" People in his comments were adamant about Baby dropping an album. However, if you look at the repost by DJ Akademiks, a lot of comments were negative. One says, "Nobody waiting on him to drop, he been dropping the same songs since 2020." Another says, "Gunna surpassed him. Let’s argue 🤝🏽." As we said, Baby is in the perfect situation to do what he did about four years ago. Surprise everyone.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Baby's Instagram caption and post? Do you think it is just a random message? Or, is he serious about putting out new music? Does he need to switch up his sound at all to win back more fans? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Baby, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

