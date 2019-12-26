teases new music
- MusicLil Durk Tells Fans To Stop Leaking His Music While Teasing A New TrackThat is a bit hypocritical isn't it Durk? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Weeknd Vaguely Teases New AlbumAbel's second trilogy will be complete hopefully sooner than later. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTay Keith Hints At Dropping A Full Project With Key Glock: "We Got So Much Unreleased In The Vault"Two of traps best could create a classic if they wanted to. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJT Dips Her Toes Into A New Sound In Latest Snippet: ListenJT might have something with this new song. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals Some Texts From Travis Scott After "BACKR00MS" ReleaseIt makes sense after how viral "BACKR00MS" is becoming. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Says His Next Project Shares Similarities To Kanye West's "MBDTF"Metro is aiming for a high-water mark in Kanye's discography. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Baby Seemingly Hints At Dropping New Music, Fans Have Mixed ReactionsDo you want to hear more Baby this year? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCardi B Congratulates Offset On The Success Of "SET IT OFF," Hints That Her Album Is Coming: "MY TURN"Even after a rough stretch, it seems Cardi is still wanting to put out her second album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares Vague Message For Fans, Possibly Teasing Music: "The Substance Is Finally Back"Lil Uzi is always teasing something. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicASAP Rocky Declares That "DON'T BE DUMB" Will Be His Best Album YetWe only have three more months. Where is "DON'T BE DUMB?!"By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset Teases Another Track From "SET IT OFF" With Don Toliver: Listen"SET IT OFF" is shaping up to be a great solo sophomore release. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Teases New Album & GloRilla CollaborationThe Memphis native is gearing up to drop some new music.By Isaac Fontes
- StreetwearDJ Khaled Thanks Drake For Nocta Hot Step Sneakers, Teases That They're In "Album Mode"Khaled has been hinting at a new collaboration with Drizzy for some time now.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Return To The Studio, Sparking "TWENTY88" Part II RumoursThe last time Sean Don and Jhené released a full album was their duo's self-titled debut in 2016.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Says She's "In The Studio," Announces Social Media Break Following Ghana BacklashThe "Pressure" songstress has been having a tough time on the internet recently.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott Previews New Music With Westside Gunn During Dior Fashion ShowLaFlame teases new heat presumably off "Utopia."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRowdy Rebel Previews New Pop Smoke CollabThe rapper previewed a new track with the late rapper.By Madusa S.
- MusicEminem's Team Teases New Song With RihannaEminem's marketing team hinted that a new song with Rihanna could soon be on the way. By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Teases New “Flame” Dropping Top Of The YearNew music from Meek Mill is on the way.By Kevin Goddard