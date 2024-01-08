The Weeknd Vaguely Teases New Album

The Weeknd needs no introduction at this point in his storied career. Canada's own has done it all and he is a true global icon. A lot of music die-hards saw the potential in him after he came through with his debut project House of Balloons, in 2011. He then turned it into a trilogy with Thursday and Echoes Of Silence. Nine years later, The Weeknd would begin his second series with After Hours. The dark R&B tracks paired with the 80s pop hits, saw him hint at the direction he would eventually take a full dive into with Dawn FM.

While it did not feature global hits, it was The Weeknd's most consistent project to date. There are just solid tracks throughout like "Gasoline," "Sacrifice," "Take My Breath," "Out of Time," and so many others. That 2022 release just turned two yesterday, January 7. That would also be the day that Abel decided to announce the third album in this series.

The Weeknd Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

He did so on his social media accounts with the caption, "3️⃣." The Weeknd shared the After Hours and Dawn FM covers, with the third image showing only a question mark. Of course, this got his world-wide fanbase juiced. One person says, "I'm sobbing." Another goes, "Crying and screaming!! Drop it babyyy XO." So far, this is all we know about the tape, but let us just say we are just as excited as everyone else.

