DDG Reflects On He & Halle Bailey Becoming Parents, Jokes About Difficulty Keeping It Secret

DDG joked that fans of him and Halle Bailey need to look into "detective work" for being able to figure out they were expecting. He reflected on welcoming his first son, Halo, with the actress in a vlog post on YouTube titled, I'm A Dad Now…, on Sunday.

"I’m a dad. I’m a dad, y’all," he began the video. "I have a son — I have a baby boy. He’s a newborn. He was actually born last year [but] we were just waiting on the right time to basically break the news or whatever. It’s been a lot of speculation." From there, he joked fans should quit their jobs and look into "detective work," because of the rumors about the pregnancy. He added: "It's a blessing and I love him so much. I barely know him and he barely know me. We barely know each other. I just love him so much and it's just a different type of feeling."

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Baby Boy, Halo

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend "The Love Album" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

DDG also discussed the birth of his son in posts on social media. In one video, he showed off the car seat in the back of his vehicle. "I ain't gotta hide nothing no more," he remarked. "That's why I'm so happy." Check out all of his comments on becoming a parent below.

DDG Reflects On Entering Fatherhood

Bailey first confirmed that the two had welcomed their first child in a post on Instagram, Saturday night. In doing so, she shared a picture of her and the baby holding hands. "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son..," Bailey began in the caption. "Welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you." Be on the lookout for further updates on Halle Bailey and DDG's son on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DDG Reveals His "Daughter" With Halle Bailey In New Troll Post

[Via]