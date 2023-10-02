Offset Teases Another Track From “SET IT OFF” With Don Toliver: Listen

Atlanta rapper and Migos affiliate, Offset, has been relentlessly teasing and prodding his fans with tracks off his next album. His solo sophomore release, SET IT OFF, is due to be out on all streaming platforms on October 13. The sales numbers could be swayed due to how much music is expected to be out that day, but, nonetheless, a lot of people will be tuning in. It is for good reason too. Offset has already put out two nice tasters. The first of which was "JEALOUSY" with Cardi B, has already racked up over 27 million streams in just two months.

Following that, on September 15, "FAN" dropped and that got even more people excited. His terrific flows and resentful lyrics about cutting toxic people off made for a great listen. The music video for it was also enticing because of the references to Michael Jackson's classic song "Thriller." Offset's rollout continued with he and Travis Scott bumping a little bit of their track at a listening event. The song is rumored by Offset to be called "SAY MY GRACE." Finally, the most recent teaser was with Playboi Carti and that has fans buzzing too.

Offset And Don Toliver Might Have An Incredible Track On Their Hands

People's anticipation for this record has to be through the roof now because Offset also let the cat out of the bag again. Don Toliver also appears to be a feature on SET IT OFF. At the same event as the Playboi teaser, he played a snippet of his and Toliver's song. It sounds like it will be more of an R&B type of vibe with some nice guitar sampling in the instrumental. It should be safe to say this has the makings of a great album for Offset.

What are your initial thoughts on this new teaser from Offset and Don Toliver? Is "SET IT OFF" going to be one of the best rap albums of 2023? Will he surpass his solo debut album or will he regress? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Offset and the rest of the music world.

