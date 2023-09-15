Offset Is Getting All Of The Toxic People Out Of His Life On “FAN”

Offset is done with all of the games being played on this brand-new lead single. The Georgia native means all business on his song "FAN," which is going to be the feature track ahead of his next album. He announced this news on his Instagram the same day as the single being released. This will be Offset's sophomore solo album, a follow-up to his first effort, FATHER OF 4. That LP had a host of big-name features on it including J. Cole, Travis Scott, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Cardi B, and plenty more to name.

There is no word on who will appear on this next project. All we know right now is the fact that it will be out on October 13, just about a month from now. In the meantime, Offset is here to deliver some anticipation with "FAN," a two-and-a-half-minute track that talks a lot about removing the toxicity from your life. Whether it be women or men, he is done with all of the extra stress on his mind.

Listen To "FAN" From Offset

If you watch the music video that goes along with it, you will notice plenty of things. Firstly, Offset recreates some moments from Michael Jackson's iconic song and visuals for "Thriller." From the movie theater scene and him turning into a werewolf, fans might either enjoy it or scoff at it. Additionally, he and Kai Cenat's recent bond, landed the streamer a couple of cameos. Aside from the video, when you listen to the song, the rapper is paying homage to Project Pat from Three 6 Mafia with his flow. Pat uses this rap style on tracks like "Knife Talk" and "Feed the Streets." Overall, the track is a high-energy banger that many fans should enjoy.

