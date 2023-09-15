Sexyy Red & Lil Durk Are A Dynamic Duo On “Hellcats SRTs 2”

Sexyy Red continues to be one of the most sought-after artists in hip-hop right now. Thanks to a plethora of incredible tracks, she has shown people that she is here to stay. Overall, her recent album Hood Hottest Princess was a massive success. It was one of those albums that completely reinvigorated fans, and her wave is one that others are trying to match. Although some people may not like her style of rap, there is no denying that it is catching on.

Since the release of her album, she has teased a plethora of remixes and new features. For instance, there has been a sense that soon, she would drop a second version of "Hellcats SRTs" with Lil Durk. Durk is a massive artist, and getting a feature from him would be huge. Well, on Friday, the song arrived, albeit with a new title. "Hellcats SRTs 2" is the official name of the track, and its destined to become a huge success.

Sexyy Red x Lil Durk

Of course, Sexyy Red remains the focal point here. From her flows to her straightforward lyrics, the energy is infectious. Meanwhile, Durk comes in with an awesome feature that adds a bit of flair to the mix. By the end of the song, you are left feeling like both artists put their best foot forward.

Let us know how you feel about this new Sexyy Red and Lil Durk collaboration, in the comments section below. Is this what you were hoping for from the track? Or do you prefer the original song? Be sure to tell us. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fifty-fifty, split my bill with who? Don't play with my lil' bitch

I got booster bitches, don't stеal Amiri, they keep a Nike Tech

Glo ain't link with Doodiе, but I know Sexyy want one night with Threat

Want me to eat her coochie, but I ain't no goofy, I can't go for that

