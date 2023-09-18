Sexyy Red Links Up With Kodak Black In New Photo

In the latest string of artists, newcomer Sexyy Red has linked up with Kodak Black, and fans are hyped to see their latest photo. This link up speaks to how Sexyy Red remains among the most coveted artists in the current hip-hop scene. With consistency both on and off social media, the rising rap star has made her presence felt. Her latest album, Hood Hottest Princess, enjoyed industry-wide success. Because of this, she gained more fans than ever and set a standard. While not everyone may resonate with her rap style, there's no denying its growing popularity.

Moreover, Sexyy Red is taking advantage of being hot. Her latest link up with Kodak Black could mean a variety of different things. While the photo showcases the two rappers standing outside, this could mean that they're fresh out of the studio, or heading into the studio. Either way, fans are anticipating a collaboration. However, one of Sexyy Red's ways of garnering attention is by taking flicks with anyone she's met for the first time or potentially working with. This is how you know she's social media savvy.

Sexyy Red Is On A Roll

Following the debut of her album, she has teased fans with numerous remixes and upcoming collaborations. Kodak Black is just the latest in a slew of rappers to be seen with Sexyy. Other artists she has been pictured with include Drake, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo and others! It's safe to say that Sexyy Red is out here working and taking full advantage of her fame.

One recent collab that has manifested into reality is the song and video for "Hellcats SRTs 2" with Lil Durk. Throughout the video, the two are seen having a great time. It was the unexpected collab that we never knew we needed. We're excited to see what Sexyy has coming up next! Subsequently, hopefully something also manifests in the studio with Kodak Black, too.

