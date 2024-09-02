Sexyy Red Twerks On Kodak Black During On-Stage Encounter

Sexyy Red continues to be polarizing.

Sexyy Red has proven herself to be one of the best hitmakers in rap over the last couple of years. Although some are going to disagree with that, the numbers speak for themselves. Moreover, Hood Hottest Princess is an album that has received all sorts of critical praise. While some despise the sexually charged lyrics, it's hard not to want to chant the hooks considering just how catchy they are. Regardless of how you look at it, Sexyy Red is here to stay for better or for worse.

Right now, the artist is on tour, and at her most recent stop, she brought out Kodak Black. If you remember, Kodak was saying that he was in a pretty dark place. Subsequently, Sexyy Red came out and said that she wanted to work towards fixing that in some way. Well, she ultimately accomplished her goal. In the clip below, you can see that Kodak was turning up on stage, while Sexyy promptly twerked on him in front of thousands of people.

Sexyy Red x Kodak Black

This got a plethora of cheers, and you can tell that the crowd was eager to see Kodak in good spirits. In some recent videos, Kodak has appeared inebriated, and it has led to a lot of concern. Kodak has been open and honest about his struggles with drugs, and fans out there just want him to be healthy. Hopefully, his latest outing will allow him to see the brighter things in life.

Let us know what you think of Sexyy Red and Kodak Black, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kodak Black is deserving of more recognition in the hip-hop landscape? Do you like Sexyy Red and the music she has put out over the past couple of years? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

