Donald Trump's "Collab Track" With Kodak Black & Fivio Foreign Leads To Twitter Uproar

"ONBOA47RD" might just become Trump's big campaign song, and people are dragging Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black through the mud for it.

Sadly, we got to that point in the 2024 U.S. presidential election in which Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are taking over the aux. Moreover, fans expressed shock at the former's new "collaborative single" with Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black, "ONBOA47RD." The title refers to Trump's current bid to be the 47th president of the United States, and the two rappers are more than happy to endorse him for it. Of course, this track resulted in a lot of backlash from fans online, whether they were Republican supporters, strong opposers, or just fans of Fivio or Kodak's music. Their issues ranged from the politics on display to the corniness of the track, among other criticisms.

As far as the song itself goes, it's a pretty standard Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black performance with some sharp bars here and there and presidential references. The beat is unremarkable, but you're wondering about that Donald Trump appearance, aren't you? It's an opening vocal sample from his RNC speech this year, his first since the assassination attempt on his life. "I’m not supposed to be here tonight," he told the crowd. "I’m here today to announce a brand-new plan to deliver more opportunity, more security, more fairness."

As for what portion from this speech the track "ONBOA47RD" sampled, here's Trump's statement: "I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down." Therefore, this becomes the latest extreme example of hip-hop engaging with politics this year, which is usually not that combative or decisive of a conversation. Instead, it usually looks more like Meek Mill's questions for Trump's opposition, Kamala Harris. He wants to ask the Democratic candidate about her time as a D.A. and her policies on crime. Check out more reactions to "ONBOA47RD" down below.

Meanwhile, it seems like Lil Pump will release a pro-Trump track of his own, adding to the convicted former president's arsenal of rappers. Kamala Harris has plenty of supporting MCs as well, with Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo leading most of the way forward. We'll see what else the hip-hop world has to say about this chaotic and absolutely turbulent election. Will you bump "ONBOA47RD" or is it the weirdest thing you've seen happen this week?