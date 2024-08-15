Meek Mill Goes Viral For His Tough Questions For Kamala Harris

While discussing how his thoughts on Donald Trump have changed over the years, Meek Mill spoke on his opponent this November.

It seems like the absolutely chaotic 2024 summer we've had so far is getting Meek Mill slowly but surely back into electoral politics after years of advocacy and other politically, legislatively, or socially relevant work. Moreover, he recently took to Twitter with a tough question that he wants to ask Kamala Harris. For those unaware, the "5AM In Philly" MC explained how he doesn't really know a lot about either Harris or her opponent, Donald Trump, beyond what the media has told him and the theories that he came across. As such, it looks like he chose to share that process of discovery, personal research, and policy evaluation with his followers instead of focusing on it himself.

"When I was locked up tv programming taught me every detail about 'stormy Daniels’. That was when I learned the art of programming …." Meek Mill had ranted about Trump. "My X has turned back to trump life again … i never did a history check on trump he even been to my hood with ot7 mobbing! He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out got hit in the head nobody ran. hope you get well too we get shot at a lot! Got indicted. still running for president! Who is this guy trump fr I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts!

Meek Mill's Question For Kamala Harris

"I’m not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics …" Meek Mill continued. "He was owning building. I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at. Seeing death going to jail for environmental s**t … all I see on phones and tvs is trump. it’s like tf is this guy." "I wanna ask Kamala Harris questions about her past as a da. Even if she had to be tough…." he said of the Democratic candidate. "All I hear is rumors of her. I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison. And her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!"

Furthermore, the irony is that Meek Mill endorsed Josh Shapiro to be Kamala Harris' vice presidential running mate. Does he know about her campaign or not? We'll see to what extent the Philly rapper will learn more...