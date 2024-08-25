Meek Mill Advises Fans To Stop "Speaking On The Dead"

Meek Mill's latest post was met with mixed reactions.

Meek Mill wants people to stop speaking on the dead and took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night to explain his thinking. "If you talk about your own dead ancestors, you curse your own soul!" he wrote. "Stop that speaking on the dead ….. I haven’t seen it work out yet!!!! It’s spiritual fasho!" The opinion has been getting mixed responses from fans on social media.

"I have to check you real quick Respect the Ancestors you shouldn’t be talking either if you believe talking about the Ancestors is wrong I honour mine daily talk about mine frequently," one follower replied. Another added: "But they got my back!! When I pray to them. Nothing wrong with that!!." Others claimed he was referring to the late Philadelphia rapper, YBC Dul. One wrote: "MEEK MILL STFU YOU WAS NEVER SPEAKING ON DUL BEFORE SO DONT SAY SH*T NOW." Dul was shot and killed earlier in the day at just 25 years old.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 19: Musician Robert "Meek Mill" Williams speaks before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signs an executive order for a new clemency program that will pardon thousands of people as Newark and the nation celebrates Juneteenth on June 19, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. The clemency program will assist those who've been convicted of a crime that is no longer illegal or have been victims of domestic abuse. The program could have thousands of criminal records wiped clean. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It's not the first time this month Meek has made headlines for his posts on X. Last week, he caught attention for sharing his take on Vice President Kamala Harris as she continues to campaign for the upcoming election. “I wanna ask Kamala Harris questions about her past as a da, even if she had to be tough,” he posted. “All I hear is rumors of her … I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison and her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!”

