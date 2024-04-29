Meek Mill Theorizes That The Solar Eclipse Is Responsible For The Hate He's Receiving Online

BYCole Blake243 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Meek Mill In Concert - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 09: Meek Mill performs during The Motivation Tour at Fox Theatre on March 09, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Meek Mill has a wild theory about the solar eclipse.

Meek Mill says that the hate he’s been receiving online might be the result of the recent solar eclipse that took place on April 8. While he couldn’t explain how the two are related, he noted that the backlash he’s been dealing with on the internet began ticking upwards shortly afterward. “The eclipse opened up the portal to everybody that was hating on you to be exposed!” he wrote on Twitter, over the weekend. “Black hatred level went up a few notches in 2024!”

In response, fans brought up the allegations made in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s lawsuit against Diddy. A claim in the filing about Diddy allegedly having sexual relations with a rapper from Philadelphia prompted the rumors. “Nah bruh they not hating they just sayin u was smashin diddy," one user replied. Another wrote: “Meek going to extreme levels to cope with the whole Diddy situation lol.”

Read More: Meek Mill Defends Joel Embiid, Threatens To Attend Knicks Game After N.Y. Fans Travel To Philly

Meek Mill & Diddy Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial. Day Weekend Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill. Teyana Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

In more posts the following day, Meek argued that the city of Philadelphia still has his back. He also complained about YouTube's algorithm allegedly promoting hate against him. He wrote in a pair of tweets: “My city is fully behind me I prolly got a 1000 haters of 1.6 million people! Ima start my next tour Philly gone be in the first dates to display reality logic over internet influence I been doing it for years! They just come up with new bot tactics. If you type my name in on @YouTube  you only seeing spam of some fake stories or rumors they found away to hack people actually typing my name in easily… @youtubemusic can we get the stuff out the way of my music???”

Meek Mill Speaks On Getting Hate Online

Check out Meek's recent posts on Twitter above. He also made headlines for coming to the defense of Joel Embiid who has been receiving hate on social media as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Benzino Had This To Say About The Sexual Orientation Rumors Swirling Around Diddy & Meek Mill

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Winterbeatz Music Festival - MelbourneMusic50 Cent Clowns Meek Mill Amid Diddy Rumors50.8K
Time Warner Cable Studios After PartyMusicMeek Mill Trends As Fans Theorize He's Named In Diddy Lawsuit10.0K
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square GardenMusic50 Cent Says Meek Mill Has More To Worry About Than Sexuality Rumors: “They Think You On Them Tapes”275.6K
Meek Mill In Concert - New York CityMusicMeek Mill Hires Private Investigator To Look Into "Cyber Attacks" Against Him5.2K