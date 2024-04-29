Meek Mill Theorizes That The Solar Eclipse Is Responsible For The Hate He's Receiving Online

Meek Mill says that the hate he’s been receiving online might be the result of the recent solar eclipse that took place on April 8. While he couldn’t explain how the two are related, he noted that the backlash he’s been dealing with on the internet began ticking upwards shortly afterward. “The eclipse opened up the portal to everybody that was hating on you to be exposed!” he wrote on Twitter, over the weekend. “Black hatred level went up a few notches in 2024!”

In response, fans brought up the allegations made in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s lawsuit against Diddy. A claim in the filing about Diddy allegedly having sexual relations with a rapper from Philadelphia prompted the rumors. “Nah bruh they not hating they just sayin u was smashin diddy," one user replied. Another wrote: “Meek going to extreme levels to cope with the whole Diddy situation lol.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial. Day Weekend Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill. Teyana Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

In more posts the following day, Meek argued that the city of Philadelphia still has his back. He also complained about YouTube's algorithm allegedly promoting hate against him. He wrote in a pair of tweets: “My city is fully behind me I prolly got a 1000 haters of 1.6 million people! Ima start my next tour Philly gone be in the first dates to display reality logic over internet influence I been doing it for years! They just come up with new bot tactics. If you type my name in on @YouTube you only seeing spam of some fake stories or rumors they found away to hack people actually typing my name in easily… @youtubemusic can we get the stuff out the way of my music???”

Check out Meek's recent posts on Twitter above. He also made headlines for coming to the defense of Joel Embiid who has been receiving hate on social media as well.

