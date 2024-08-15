Meek Mill Appears To Be Fine With Michael Rubin's Controversial Black Culture Comments

It should be known that these two are close friends.

Earlier today, The Breakfast Club brought Michael Rubin to their show. The CEO of Fanatics spoke about banning "Not Like Us" at his recent all-white Fourth of July bash, his friendship with Meek Mill, among other things. However, instead of it being just another interview, the episode has gone quite viral, and not in a good way. Additionally, Meek Mill's name happened to be mixed into Michael Rubin's controversial comments. Here's is what the latter said that has stirred up debate: "Look, I’m just being blunt. It’s me, It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate", he began.

Charlamagne tha God then asked him to explain what he means. Rubin then says, "I think there’s a little bit of Black culture where it’s Black hate on hate. It’s like that Black judge that Meek had, that hated on him and want to go extra hard on him. Okay. I, it’s what people always say to me. It’s like black hate on hate, so I think it’s terrible. It’s something that I think is culturally wrong and I’ll probably get killed for saying this". During this discussion, he used his close friend Meek Mill to help make his point.

Meek Mill Shares His Thoughts On Michael Rubin

"When I see the narrative of a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to… Again, if he was gay — which there’s not one gay bone in his body — who cares, number one. If people wanna be gay, it is 2024. Who the f*** cares"? Number two, there’s not a gay bone in his body, so why do people wanna lie about that"? It's certainly a lot to unpack and a lot of people, especially those in the Black community have torn into him for it coming from a white man and also him being so comfortable to say this out loud. However, like Rubin is to Meek, the latter is showing that he's going to stick up for his friend, too.

The Philadelphia product seems to agree with Rubin's overall message. However, he doesn't address the gay comments. "Rubin shouldn’t be saying that type stuff out loud… a black man suppose to but nobody saying it", he begins in his tweet. "Its like we only collab on songs women and parties… he be hearing my friends getting murdered like why meek, I can’t explain it to him in a sensible way"! However, it seems a lot of people are confused on the message, as well as the format of Meek's tweet.

Fans React