Michael Rubin Catches Serious Flack For Revealing What He Dislikes About Black Culture

Michael Rubin probably should have kept that to himself.

Michael Rubin is someone who is in close proximity to black culture. Overall, the Fanatics entrepreneur has friendships with the likes of Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Drake, and many other artists in the hip-hop world. Throughout the years, some have questioned this proximity and his intentions. However, Rubin continues to be defended by those who know him best. Not to mention, the who's who of entertainment can be found at his yearly White Party, with the latest outing being the biggest yet.

Recently, however, Michael Rubin found himself in a bit of a controversy, and it's all his own doing. The entrepreneur was on The Breakfast Club where he offered up some comments about what he dislikes about black culture. As you can see below, Rubin said that he doesn't like when black people hate on other black people. He subsequently used some of the backlash against Meek Mill as an example of this. However, many didn't appreciate just how comfortable he was making these comments.

Michael Rubin Speaks

In the tweets below, you can see the backlash that Rubin received. Overall, some felt it was offensive that Rubin would be comfortable enough to say this out loud. Furthermore, others were mad at Charlamagne Tha God for entertaining the comments and asking him to expound. At this stage, it seems unlikely that Rubin will apologize for his comments. He may not even know about the backlash. Either way, The Breakfast Club may have to rethink what they let their guests get away with, moving forward.

