Joe Budden Checks Michael Rubin For Controversial Take On Black Culture

Michael Rubin is receiving backlash for his "Breakfast Club" appearance.

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Michael Rubin made some controversial remarks that didn't sit right with a lot of viewers. He said that he doesn't like how Black people are quick to "hate" on one another, which he later apologized for. "Look, I’m just being blunt. It’s me, It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate," he said. Amid backlash, Rubin took to social media to explain that his intention wasn't to offend anyone, but simply to encourage people to uplift each other. Ultimately, however, he recognized that it was not his place to speak on Black culture.

In a new episode of Joe Budden's podcast, he weighed in on the debacle. "Did he speak about Palestine?" he asked. "It seems like there's a lot happening over there... It seems like there's plenty to say there, he didn't say a word?" Clearly, Budden thinks Rubin should have stayed in his lane and didn't appreciate his criticism of another culture. This wasn't the only part of the interview he wasn't a fan of, however.

Joe Budden Wonders If Michael Rubin Discussed Palestine On "The Breakfast Club"

Budden went on to discuss Rubin's comments about Meek Mill, who's been at the center of sexuality rumors for a while. Rubin explained that despite theories, Meek has "not one gay bone in his body," and provided some context for the viral video of the rapper doing bunny hops after losing a game of tennis. According to him, it was Meek's idea. Budden says he wishes Rubin hadn't addressed this at all, calling it one of his "favorite rumors."