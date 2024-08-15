Michael Rubin Addresses Backlash To His Comments About Black Culture

For those unaware, Michael Rubin gave some controversial thoughts during "The Breakfast Club" on what he dislikes about Black culture.

Michael Rubin's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club drew some significant uproar from the Internet for a couple of different reasons. One of these was his comments about Drake attending his White Party in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle, which led DJ Akademiks to claim that the 6ix God took 20 OVO affiliates with him to bring some muscle to the table in case anyone was about to ask why Baka was still around. But the real controversy behind Rubin's radio show appearance was his comments about not liking certain parts of Black culture, remarks which he's now apologized for.

"I got a phone call from one of the people I have the most respect for in the world," Michael Rubin tweeted on Thursday afternoon (August 15) after his comments on Black people hating on other Black people caused viral backlash. "They told me while they appreciate my intention, it's not my place to speak on Black culture. I get it and really appreciate the input! My intention was to say how important it is that we need to uplift each other, stop hate on each other, and push each other to win, and always root for each other's success! My bad, Much love and appreciate the feedback [two heart emojis]. @breakfastclubam @djenvy @cthagod @LorenLorosa."

Elsewhere, this is what Michael Rubin had to say about banning Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track at his Fourth of July White Party this year since Drake was attending. "It was true," he said of the rumors on The Breakfast Club. "I just didn't think it was appropriate, so I said, 'Hey, let's not play anyone's music that's feuding with anyone here.' That was a me decision. I just thought it wasn't the appropriate thing to do."

Meanwhile, Michael Rubin also defended Meek Mill's heterosexuality amid rumors spurred by the Diddy revelations that he's actually attracted to other genders. "When I see the narrative of a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to… Again, if he was gay — which there’s not one gay bone in his body — who cares, number one," he shared. "If people wanna be gay, it is 2024. Who the f**k cares? Number two, there’s not a gay bone in his body, so why do people wanna lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to try to hurt him?"