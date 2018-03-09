Black Culture
- MusicAri Lennox Boasts About Ghana Trip, Haters Force Her To Delete TweetsLennox spoke about being emotional during her visit as she felt her ancestors with her, but social media users from Ghana shut her down.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePressa Claims "Americans Got No Culture" & Criticizes People Calling Themselves "Black"The Canadian rapper is currently facing the wrath of the internet after firing off two tweets.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTerry Crews Gets Clowned Over "Cookout" Tweet: "Never Drank The Koolaid"He gave his thoughts on being "uninvited to the cookout."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Argues Against The Need For Black History MonthThe rapper called the celebratory month "programming" that highlights the worst parts of Black history.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Doubles Down On BLM Support: "Don't Change The Subject"He also shared why he won't stop vocalizing his support for the movement.By Erika Marie
- TVWillow Smith Felt "Shunned" By Black Community For Being DifferentShe discussed criticisms both she and her brother Jaden have received for being "different."By Erika Marie
- AnticsTerry Crews Reclaims Racial Slur As He Creates Acronym For "C*on"Terry Crews was swept with backlash once again after he took a racial slur against Black people and tried to make it empowering.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Hilariously Responds To Juneteenth T-Shirt BacklashIdris Elba owned up to his mistakes in the best way after upsetting lots of people with his "tone deaf" Juneteenth T-shirt.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Criticized For "Tone Deaf" Juneteenth Tweet About Black CultureIdris Elba shared a photo of himself wearing a shirt about Black culture, and people didn't think the message was appropriate.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg Joins "Red Table Talk" To Discuss Disrespect Between Black Men & WomenSnoop Dogg is expected to speak on his recent negative comments towards Gayle King as the latest guest on "Red Table Talk."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicOffset Goes Off On Black Excellence Speech: "Hip Hop Is Black Culture"Offset issues a public service announcement.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesLupita Nyong'o Praises "Black Panther" For Portraying A Positive "African Narrative""The African experience was allowed to exist aspirationally.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicJ. Cole Channels Black Icons Ahead Of "Middle Child" ReleaseHe also shares wisdom from James Baldwin and Bob Marley.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Accused Of Using Blackface & A "Blaccent" By Twitter HatersAriana goes ham at the tanning salon but... blackface?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBlack Community Throw “BBQing While Black” Event After White Woman Calls PoliceHundreds show up for BBQ event in Oakland after "that" racial incident.By Safra D
- MusicBruno Mars Accused Of Culture Appropriation But Twitter Thinks OtherwiseMost of Twitter seems to be defending Bruno Mars. By Chantilly Post