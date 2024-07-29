Jay-Z Ripped Apart By Dr. Umar For Tom Brady's HOF Induction Performance

Dr. Umar wants Jay to remember his roots.

Last month, Jay-Z put on a little performance at Tom Brady's New England Patriot's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He played his iconic track, "Public Service Announcement", which the seven-time Super Bowl champion walked out to back at his old stomping grounds, Gillette Stadium. Fast forward to the end of July and Dr. Umar, the reputable and outspoken activist, is now sharing some scathing comments for Jay-Z's involvement. According to HipHopDX, he vented his disappointment in the New York native in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue, focusing on the fact that if he's going to "celebrate the white man, you should’ve came and celebrated the Black man".

The "Black man" Dr. Umar is referring to is Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary. "You have no right celebrating Tom Brady’s NFL career and at the same time not perform at the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop", Umar expressed. I believe that JAY-Z owed it to Hip Hop to perform at the 50th anniversary". Later on, the social media personality went on to share that he hopes that the billionaire isn't trying to distance himself from the Black community. "And I just hope JAY-Z isn’t suffering from Black male narcissism. You know, we get successful, and we start thinking we God and we’re better than other Blacks and we’re too good to be around other Blacks".

Dr. Umar Obliterates Jay-Z

Umar then warned Jay further, "So I hope Mr. Shawn Carter remembers his roots and the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, and I hope he remembers everything he had to go through to get where he is... A lot of people helped JAY-Z get where he got, and for him not to come and pay homage, that was wrong". On top of the reasons he listed, Umar also mentioned how Hov's affiliation with the NFL is essentially a betrayal. "You have no right — no right — honoring a white man, Tom Brady, who’s never done anything of significance for the Black community, and the NFL, who has destroyed Black men’s careers, Colin Kaepernick included, and continues to do so". In the end, he went on to say how a free concert for hip-hop heads would help make up for his wrongdoing.

