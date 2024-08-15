DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Took 20 OVO Affiliates To Michael Rubin's White Party

According to Ak's theory, Drake went with a big squad in order to figure out what the industry temperature was after his Kendrick Lamar beef.

Michael Rubin's recent Breakfast Club interview was controversial for many reasons, but one particularly interesting part of the conversation was when he talked about Drake's attendance at his Fourth of July White Party this year. Moreover, this led DJ Akademiks to claim that the OVO mogul took 20 of his close associates, including his bodyguard Chubbs, to the event, and was the only one allowed to do so as everyone else had a tight one-guest limit. Not only that, but Ak claims that The Boy did so because he wanted to determine the temperature of his industry peers, since this bash went down about two months after the Kendrick Lamar battle ended.

Furthermore, Michael Rubin admitted that he banned Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at his White Party due to Drake's attendance. "It was true," he said of these rumors about the diss track's blacklisted status. "I just didn't think it was appropriate, so I said, 'Hey, let's not play anyone's music that's feuding with anyone here.' That was a me decision. I just thought it wasn't the appropriate thing to do."

DJ Akademiks' Claims Of Drake's Entourage At White Party

Elsewhere, though, a lot of fans don't really care about this alleged intimidation tactic, and are just looking forward to whatever Drake does next. They already have their theories, as his recent Top Gun references have fans sleuthing as to how this could connect to a potential album's possible theme. In addition, this also contributes to a lot of tiresome, albeit still captivating and interesting, discourse around the Kendrick Lamar battle that a lot of people would just rather ignore or leave behind at this point. But with so many unanswered questions, who can blame consumers for wanting to stay up to date.

Meanwhile, many rumors emerged about how people treated Drake and how he treated others during the White Party. Lil Wayne, for example, shouted GloRilla out as the only person to say hi to him at the event, which is odd considering the footage that surfaced of Drizzy speaking to Big Glo and how his tight relationship with Weezy continues to this day... Right? Well, other rumors are pointing towards that maybe not being the case, although it's entirely possible that Tunechi was just talking about people that he hadn't met in person before. Either way, this is a celebrity mystery that we will likely never confirm the details of for sure.