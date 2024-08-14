Bun B & Boi-1da Dismiss Sauce Walka's Belief That Drake Doesn't Have Love For Houston Rappers

Sauce is facing heat from fans and now artists too.

Yesterday in an interview with The Breakfast Club, veteran Houston, Texas rapper Sauce Walka voiced his strong opinion on Drake. According to him, The Boy doesn't have as much of an appreciation for the former's hometown rap scene as the latter would have you believe. This is something that Sauce has expressed since 2015 way back when Drizzy held his Houston Appreciation Weekend. However, pretty recently, these two have reconciled, so bringing these feelings back to the surface is a little interesting. Overall, it seems that the trend in hip-hop for 2024 is to pile on the Canadian megastar.

As for what Sauce had to say exactly, here are a couple of quotes from his sit-down with Charlamagne tha God and the crew. "Still to this day, why does Drake not have a bunch of records with Houston artists? You’ve been doing that with Atlanta. It’s 7, 8, 9, 15 artists that you got songs with in Atlanta". "Travis Scott is still the only rapper that’s got a song with Drake. It makes sense ’cause it’s an equal trade. It’s not like, ‘I’m helping Houston and changing your life'”. "It’s about fair exchange and business. If you are using the lineage and the culture of somebody’s city, do something that helps not yourself; do something that actually makes the economy of that city and music bigger and greater".

Bun B & Boi-1da Think Sauce Walka Is Delusional For Drake Slander

Another comment that Sauce Walka made was in regard to acknowledging the fact that Drake did work with Bun B. However, "No disrespect to Bun B, [but] he’s from Port Arthur; he’s not from Houston. This is Houston, Texas we talking about". This got around to the UGK legend, and it led to him responding via a dedicated Instagram post, according to HipHopDX. "Born in Houston. Northwood Manor. Moved to West Side PA in 6th grade. None taken". A more common collaborator of Drizzy's, producer Boi-1da also decided to chime in via a reply to a comment left on a DJ Akademiks repost of this interview. "Travis, Bun B, Pimp C, OG Ron C, DJ Screw, Multiple Houston producers etc… the sense of entitlement is crazy though." Boi-1da hit back with, "selective memory 😂".