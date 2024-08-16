BeatKing's Cause Of Death Revealed

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: BEATKING performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Our prayers go out to BeatKing's family, his loved ones, and every fan and music listener who found his music resonant and captivating.

BeatKing tragically passed away on Thursday (August 15) in a Houston hospital, and thanks to one of his representatives, we have more of an idea of what happened. According to TMZ, one of his reps said that he suffered a pulmonary embolism, or the blockage of a lung artery. The Houston rapper and producer was hosting a takeover on Urban One/Radio One, passed out, and then received care at a nearby hospital after folks rushed him there. Per the representative, he passed away later that day with his two daughters by his side. "It is truly sad, we loved him so much," the rep added.

This individual paid further tribute to the memory and legacy of BeatKing. She said on Thursday night that her client was ""the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will [love] him forever." The "Pop Music" artist received an outpouring of love, remembrance, honors, and well-wishes following his death, connected by the art he was so proud of making.

BeatKing Performing At Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: BeatKing performs at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

BeatKing also recently hung out with Drake, who actually faced some recent backlash from Sauce Walka for allegedly not showing Houston artists enough love despite living in Texas now. Walka's issues are that the 6ix God collaborates with Houston artists that are on a similar level to him (think Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Pimp C, etc.), but not the smaller artists that he could actually support and put on. Of course, his proximity to the likes of BeatKing is one of plenty of examples that could disprove this. But it's also too complicated and broad of a question for one casual instance or hypothetical collaboration to explain.

Meanwhile, folks like Bun B and Boi-1da completely disagree with Sauce Walka's claims about Drake. They, along with the rest of hip-hop, have more pressing Houston matters to get to now. The city and beyond will remember BeatKing for his passion, energy, and commitment to the scene. As we continue to honor his memory throughout 2024 and into the rest of hip-hop history, we wish his loved ones the best on their journey.
Rest In Peace BeatKing.

