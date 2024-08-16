BeatKing Passes Away At 39

Not much is known about his death, but we are sending our thoughts and condolences to BeatKing's loved ones.

BeatKing, also known as ClubGodzilla by his biggest fans, has lost his life at 39. According to multiple sources, the Houston, Texas rapper and producer's manager broke the tragic news via Instagram. "Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever". Adding to the saddening breaking news, Tasha Felder included some heartwarming pics of BeatKing and his kids.

At the time of writing this article, the cause of death is currently unknown to everyone. Right now, we want to send the artist's family and friends our deepest condolences over at HNHH. This is truly shocking, and fans are just as gutted as we are about this. "Nah man. I was hoping this was some type of mistake 💔💔💔💔", one user under Tasha's post writes. "I’m sorry for your loss!! This just shocked tf out of me. Everybody loved bro!"", another adds.

BeatKing's Manager Breaks The Unfortunate News

For those who are unaware, BeatKing was one of the premier club hitmakers of the 2010s. You may have heard songs like "THICK" with DJ Chose, as well as "Then Leave" featuring Queendom Come once or twice at your favorite local nightclub. Making this news even more sudden is the fact that all seemed to be well over in BeatKing's camp. He just put out two projects earlier this year, including Get Money, B**** in March, as well as Never Leave Houston On A Sunday on July 26. We will continue to provide updates as soon as we hear more about this developing story. For now, show some love to BeatKing's circle and we will continue to do the same.

What are your thoughts on BeatKing passing away at 39? What is your favorite song of his and why? Does he have the best club bangers of the last decade?