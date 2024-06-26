Foolio's Girlfriend Shares Heart-Wrenching Messages Following His Death

Somehow, people online are critiquing her grief.

It was just three days ago that 26-year-old Jacksonville, Florida rapper Foolio was pronounced dead. The East Coast star was celebrating his birthday, first at an Airbnb, then at a Holiday Inn. It was reported that the shooting was an "ambush", and it left three other people injured. Currently, the local police are "working day in and day out" to track down the suspects Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "They're developing some good leads. We're working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We are working with our statewide prosecutor, our federal partners, the ATF and the FBI, and our local prosecutor Susie Lopez. I can guarantee you we are going to be following up and making arrests in that case".

Unfortunately, all of the authority's hard work can only lessen the pain so much. Those are essentially the feelings that the rapper's girlfriend, Mani B, has right now. Since the passing of Foolio, she has been sharing several posts per day on X. Clearly, Mani is in the early part of the grieving stage, as she tries to pick up the pieces and move forward.

Foolio's Girlfriend Grieves His Loss

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching message of all is this one: "This s*** so unreal I just woke up and smiled and tried to wrap my arm around my boyfriend and realized his a** not even alive OR next to me💔💔💔💔". A day before this, Mani B also wrote, "Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying💔". Even though everyone deals with the loss of a loved one differently, people are still sending her unjustified hate comments. HNHH continues to send our deepest condolences to Mani B, as well as the rest of Foolio's loved ones during this unthinkable time.