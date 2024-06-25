Foolio’s Murder: Police Chief Promises Arrests Are Coming

The Tampa Police say the killers will be brought to justice.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw hosted a Town Hall meeting to discuss the recent murder of Foolio, during which he promised that the rapper’s killers would be brought to justice. The 26-year-old was gunned down outside of a Holiday Inn, last weekend, while celebrating his birthday among friends.

"We are working day in and day out on this case," Bercraw told members of the media. "They're developing some good leads. We're working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We are working with our statewide prosecutor, our federal partners, the ATF and the FBI, and our local prosecutor Susie Lopez. I can guarantee you we are going to be following up and making arrests in that case." He added that they've been looking through social media posts as well. Foolio was staying at an Airbnb before being kicked out for having too many guests over. At that point, the party moved to a Holiday Inn where he was ambushed.

Chief Lee Bercaw Speaks On The Investigation

"At approximately 4:40 am, Tampa Police received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive," Tampa Police said in a statement about the incident. "A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, three other victims are being treated at the hospital. Their condition is listed as stable at this time." Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed that the rapper was the deceased victim in a statement afterward. He wrote: "Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed."