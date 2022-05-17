arrests
- MusicSpotemGottem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe meteoric rise of SpotemGottem, charting his net worth, impactful career, personal life, and philanthropic ventures.By Jake Skudder
- Music50 Cent On BMF Arrests: "Ain't This A B***h"Spinoff, anyone?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAdrien Broner Net Worth 2023: What Is The Boxing Champ Worth?The tumultuous yet inspiring net worth journey of controversial boxing champ Adrien Broner.By Jake Skudder
- MusicSheff G & Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Arrested In Brooklyn ShootingsSheff G and Sleepy Hallow have been arrested as part of a massive murder case. By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Stopped By Police, Man Arrested For Possession Of A Weapon: ReportLil Tjay wasn't the only person stopped by NYPD as Ice Spice also had a run-in with authorities before her video shoot.By Erika Marie
- CrimeOhGeesy Brawl Ends In Gunfire Video footage of OhGeezy involved in a heated brawl has been making its rounds online. By Lamar Banks
- CrimePolice Arrest Stepmother Of Teen Identified As PNB Rock's KillerPolice arrested the step-mother of the 17-year-old suspect in PNB Rock's murder case. By Aron A.
- CrimePNB Rock Murder: Police Identify Teen As Shooter, Father As Getaway DriverMore information on the arrest of PNB Rock's murder suspect emerges. By Aron A.
- GramT.I. Cracks Jokes About Son King's Arrest During Stand-Up RoutineLast month, the rapper's 18-year-old son was reportedly arrested while with Boosie Badazz's son.By Erika Marie
- GossipShoreline Mafia's OhGeesy Arrested After Cops Find Codeine, Firearm: ReportHe was reportedly leaving a friend's funeral when he and 3 others were pulled over by the police.By Erika Marie
- GossipTiffany Haddish "Relieved" Pedo Skit Surfaced: "I Was Tired Of Being Extorted"Meanwhile, a new report states that the accusers who claim Haddish and Aries Spears molested them want the comedians arrested immediately.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMariah Carey Is "So Grateful" To Police After 3 Men Arrested For Break-In: ReportInvestigators reportedly stated that the 3 men were responsible for a string of crimes in Atlanta.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges: ReportHe reportedly admitted his involvement in court while confirming his plea deal.By Erika Marie
- GramNatalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's ChecksAccording to Natalie, Karlissa tried getting production to have Chrisean's checks deposited into her account.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBam Margera Is Done With "Jackass": "I Don't Want To Be Apart Of It"In a candid conversation with Steve-O, a seemingly healthier Margera discusses his fiery "Jackass" exit.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFour Suspects Arrested After Alleged Home Invasion At Future's BM House: ReportThey are also suspected of burglarizing Gunna's home and attempting a home invasion at Marlo Hampton's residence.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCalifornia To End Arrests For Loitering For ProstitutionCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new state law ending arrests for loitering for prostitution.By Cole Blake
- MusicRapper Obie Trice Arrested In Detroit, Given $10K Bond: ReportThe former Shady Records star had another run-in with the law.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTwo People Arrested In Slim 400 Murder Case: ReportThe California rapper was gunned down in December 2021 and reports state that police have two suspects in custody.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage Explains How Meek Mill & Jay-Z Helped Get Him Released From ICE CustodyHe also detailed the three things Jay-Z told him he spends his money on: a chef, a doctor, and a lawyer.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Thug Gets Preliminary Hearing, Prosecutors Bring Up "Conflict Of Interest" Issue: ReportAccording to reports, prosecutors have made allegations about Thugger's legal team.By Erika Marie
- GossipLil Meech Released From Jail, Haimov Jewelers Issues Statement: "We Reached Out"Meech faces charges of first-degree grand theft after Haimov claims he never finished paying off a $250K luxury watch and tried trading it in at another jeweler.By Erika Marie
- GossipWack 100 Suggests YFN Lucci Will Snitch On Young Thug, Gunna, & YSL"Lucci on the victim’s side. So Lucci telling," Wack reportedly said while on Clubhouse.By Erika Marie