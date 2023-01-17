Her planned music video shoot with Lil Tjay may have been delayed, but Ice Spice made the most of it. The rising artist was recently captured filming the visual to her single “In Ha Mood”; however, that wasn’t the reported initial plan. Spice and her team were in her hometown of the Bronx, waiting to meet with Tjay, when news of the rapper’s arrest circulated.

However, according to the New York Post, Tjay wasn’t the only person stopped by police. Ice Spice was also questioned while in a car with a man.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Ice Spice attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The report states that Spice, real name Isis Gaston, was involved in a separate incident with authorities around the same time as Tjay. She and a 34-year-old man named Markus Grisham were pulled over by police. During the stop, Grisham was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The “Munch” hitmaker wasn’t detained or charged, said the New York Police Department.

Lil Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio, told TMZ that her client was sitting in a parked car when they were also questioned.

The rapper was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle with several others. During a search, police were said to have located a firearm and arrested Tjay on the spot. It is unclear who the weapon belonged to.

Florio suggests the search wasn’t entirely legal and is looking into what caused the encounter.

