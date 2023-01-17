He spent months preparing himself for a new season of his career, but today (January 16), Lil Tjay has been arrested. Last summer, his fans sent him well wishes and prayers after he was attacked in New Jersey. He suffered several injuries after reportedly being shot seven times during a botched robbery.

Following a lengthy recovery, Tjay has returned to entertaining his fans from one stage to the next. He’s even shown off the scars from the bullet wounds. His supporters have anticipated the next phase of his career, but he had a minor setback. TMZ reports that while the rapper was in the Bronx, he was detained by police.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Lil Tjay performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Read More: Lil Tjay Reportedly Feeling Better After Undergoing Surgery

This is a developing story, so information is scarce. However, the outlet also stated that Tjay was arrested in connection with an “alleged weapons violation.”

Law enforcement reportedly stated they initiated contact with the rapper during a traffic stop. It was noted that Tjay was on his way to film a music video with Bronx native Ice Spice.

After stopping the rapper, police reportedly found a firearm in his vehicle. It is unclear why they searched the vehicle in the first place.

Videos of the arrest have popped up on social media after bystanders recorded the incident. In one clip, the rapper is escorted to a police vehicle as the person recording asks if he is okay.

Check out clips above and below.

[via]