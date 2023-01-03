It’s now been nearly seven months since Lil Tjay was shot while in New Jersey in June of last year. Throughout his recovery, he is certainly proving to be resilient.

When the reports first began to circulate, his condition was initially unclear. However, he has thankfully since recovered and subsequently released some new music as well.

Lil Tjay performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The “Run It Up” rapper recently returned to the state of New Jersey for a performance.

On Friday (December 30), the 21-year-old took to his Instagram account to share some photos of himself on stage. In the last photo, he’s performing while shirtless. There are noticeably several gunshot wounds on the front of his body. “BACK IN JERSEY,” he writes in the post’s caption, along with a couple of hand emojis making a heart shape.

His first music release following the incident came in the form of “Beat the Odds.” The single finds the Bronx native addressing the difficulties of recovering from his injuries. Furthermore, the video shows him writing and recording the song while recovering in a hospital bed.

In November, the Bronx native dropped another single, “Give What You Want.” The track is a soulful performance and continues his streak as one of the most diverse artists in the game right now.

The alleged suspect was arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery the same day of the shooting. Mohamed Konate is reportedly responsible for shooting Tjay and two others while sitting in a car outside of a Chipotle restaurant.

While it’s difficult to see his wounds, it’s certainly good to see that the 21-year-old has recovered enough to be on stage again.

What's your favorite song from Lil Tjay?

