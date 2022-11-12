Bronx rapper Lil Tjay just shared his newest single, “Give You What You Want.” While Lil Tjay did not announce an album, fans are clamoring a successful return for the 21-year-old. After he was shot and hospitalized, he released the song “Beat The Odds” and a remix of 50 Cent’s “Many Men.” Now, “Give You What You Want” has brought fans another melodic and soulful offering from the New York native.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Firstly, the track’s production is subtle and airy. Lil Tjay often picks minimal beats, although he taps just as easily into hard trap and drill. However, considering the “F.N.” MC’s emotive subject matter, the low-key instrumental fits “Give You What You Want” like a glove. The drums build through soft bass hits, persistently sharp hi-hats, and a simple snare.

Additionally, Lil Tjay combines gently strummed guitar chords with resonant piano hits on “Give You What You Want.” It’s an understated melodic and harmonic approach, but he feels right at home with his thoughts. Finally, the vocal sample makes for a beautiful hook and the track’s predominant and catchiest melody.

On the lyrical end, Tjay tweeted that he “really wrote this song about someone specific but [he] don’t think she fw [him] rn.” The track’s title implies as much, with the sample elaborating on “Give You What You Want”‘s main sentiment. “I just wanna show you that I can do better, baby I won’t stop till you let me give you what you want.”

As such, Lil Tjay’s verses on “Give You What You Want” speak directly to that desire. His dark emotions take a backseat when he’s with this person, and he feels safer. Yet it’s an unrequited love, and Tjay has to prove his worth and move mountains for his muse.

I miss herr😣😓 — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) November 9, 2022

You can check out Lil Tjay’s newest track on your preferred streaming service, and find some quotable bars from “Give You What You Want” below.

Quotable Lyrics

Smoking blunts to the face, just thinking about you got me stuck in this space Heart pumping like I’m ducking the jakes you don’t want no debate

Put me in that moon I could relate, I’m a superstar I don’t really chase