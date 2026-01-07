Mary J Blige Secures Legal Victory As Misa Hylton’s Lawsuit Is Dismissed

A judge has ruled that Misa Hylton's failure to respond to Mary J Blige's dismissal motion “constitutes the abandonment” of her claims.

Mary J Blige's months-long legal battle against her former friend Misa Hylton has officially come to an end. Rolling Stone reports that Judge Phaedra F. Perry-Bond has granted the songstress's motion to dismiss, arguing that the stylist's failure to oppose the motion “constitutes the abandonment” of her claims.

“The court in no way condones parties filing lawsuits claiming millions in damages based on inflammatory accusations, only to have those very same parties abandon their allegations when faced with a motion to dismiss and sanctions,” the judge ruled. “Plaintiffs and their counsel shall consider this a warning to refrain from engaging in similar patterns of behavior in the future. This written warning may serve as weighty evidence on a future application for sanctions if plaintiffs and/or their counsel continue to engage in similar bad faith litigation tactics.”

Why Did Misa Hylton Sue Mary J Blige?
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Game
Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton (L) attend Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Hylton filed her lawsuit against Blige in May of 2025. The lawsuit stemmed from a dispute involving Harlem rapper Vado. Vado is signed to Blige's label, and Hylton is his manager. Allegedly, Vado was supposed to join Blige on tour at one point, but those plans fell through. Hylton alleged that this "deeply affected" her.

“Ms. Hylton did not want this to become a public matter,” her attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, claimed. “She exhausted every avenue before resorting to the courts.”

"These women were closer than biological sisters," he added. "Misa did everything to keep this private—calls, texts, even letters to Mary’s legal team. But after months of silence and missed obligations, we had no choice but to file. This lawsuit wasn’t Plan A—it was Plan Z."

Blige called the lawsuit “utterly meritless,” alleging that it was an attempt to harm her reputation. At the time of writing, neither she nor Hylton has publicly addressed the dismissal.

