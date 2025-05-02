Misa Hylton’s Attorney Breaks Down Her “Tragic” $5M Lawsuit Against Mary J Blige

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Misa Hylton Brim and Mary J. Blige attend the premiere of "The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion" at Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2019 TriBeCa Film Festival )
According to Misa Hylton's attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar, her lawsuit against Mary J Blige stems from a dispute involving rapper Vado.

Earlier this week, Misa Hylton hit Mary J Blige with a $5 million lawsuit, leaving supporters in shock. Despite being friends with the songstress for decades, the stylist-turned-music manager has made it clear that she will not allow herself to be undermined. During a recent interview with AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur, her attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar discussed the legal battle, claiming that his client did everything in her power to prevent the dispute from going public.

“Ms. Hylton did not want this to become a public matter,” he told the outlet. “She exhausted every avenue before resorting to the courts.” Ramcharitar continued, noting how unfortunate it is that the women's friendship took the unexpected turn that it has.

"Chuck, it’s tragic," he explained. "These women were closer than biological sisters. Misa did everything to keep this private—calls, texts, even letters to Mary’s legal team. But after months of silence and missed obligations, we had no choice but to file. This lawsuit wasn’t Plan A—it was Plan Z."

Why Is Misa Hylton Suing Mary J Blige?
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Game
Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton (L) attend Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

"Last time they were good was on the Amalfi Coast in August," he continued. "After that—radio silence. No texts, no calls, no invites. Misa chalked it up to Mary being busy, but the pattern continued. Eventually, communication stopped completely."

Ramcharitar went on to break down the lawsuit itself, which stems from a dispute involving Vado. Vado is signed to Blige's label, and allegedly was supposed to join her on tour. That didn't end up happening, however, and Ramcharitar claims nobody including the rapper's manager Hylton knows why.

Ramcharitar claims his client has been "deeply affected" by the ordeal, but says it's possible she'd be willing to drop the suit under the right circumstances. "If Mary steps up, honors the agreement, gets Vado on tour, back in the studio—yeah, that could move the needle," he explained. "But there’s more to consider: legal fees, lost opportunities, emotional distress."

