Mary J Blige "Fired Someone" After Tour Setlist Leaked Online

Mary J. Blige, playing her first show in Detroit proper in more than a decade, took the stage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
The Queen acted quickly.

Mary J Blige has one of the most revered catalogs in R&B. She's the Queen of Hip Hop Soul for a reason. She can pull deep cuts from any of her classic albums and still delight audiences with her live show. This element of surprise is a big part of Mary J Blige's tour, which is why she was so frustrated when her tour setlist leaked online. The singer was devastated to learn someone had released the information online, and she reacted accordingly. She fired a team member she suspected was behind the leak.

Mary J Blige detailed the leak controversy during a recent People interview. She noted that the name of her new tour, For My Fans, wound up being ironic since someone spoiled the setlist for said fans. "We worked too hard and the setlist is the most private thing," the singer explained. "It was unprofessional. Obviously it was somebody within the camp." Mary J Blige derided the person for risking their careers just to "get a couple of likes." It didn't take long for the singer to identify who the person was, and make sure they were let go.

Mary J Blige Claimed Her Employee Was "Unprofessional"
NBA: All Star Saturday Night
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Mary J. Blige during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

"Yeah, I was pissed," she admitted. "And I fired someone because of it." It's a shame that part of the setlist Mary J Blige had worked so hard to perfect got leaked. The good news, though, is that only a portion of the setlist made the rounds on social media. Blige assured fans that there is still plenty to be surprised about once the tour kicks off. "Only a little bit got leaked, and that's not even half," she said. "People don't even know what else is coming." This is not the first time Mary J Blige had hinted at her ambitious plans for the tour.

The singer made it clear that she still has plenty of tricks up her sleeve via Instagram. "This kinda hurts and it’s sad to see this leaked," she wrote on January 18. "I wanted to surprise my fans with something special. But this doesn’t even scratch the surface of what I have planned." For My Fans kicks off on Jan. 30 and goes until April 17. It will span 30 cities, and wrap up in Philadelphia. Here's hoping there are no leaks or firings.

