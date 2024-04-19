Mary J Blige Reveals She's Working On A New Album, But It Will Probably Be Her Last

Mary J Blige has been putting out music for decades with a nearly uninterrupted presence in R&B since her debut in 1992. In the 32 year's since she's dropped 13 more projects and recently confirmed that a 15th is on the way. During a recent interview with People she spoke on her current attitude while in the studio. “I’m actually in the studio right now recording more music, and I’m having fun. I’m having fun no matter what happens," she explained.

But that wasn't the end of the discussion of new music. She spoke on what was currently inspiring her to create more music, saying “I believe in love for myself, love for life, love for happiness, love for God, love for peace. Know that life is full of ups and downs, and roll with the punches because life is important.” Finally, she revealed that she's working on her next studio album. While that's an exciting prospect for fans she also revealed some bad news. “It’s probably my last studio album,” she revealed. Check out the full interview with People below.

Read More: Mary J Blige To Give Away $30k Scholarship

Mary J Blige Is Working On Her Final Album

In the same interview, Mary J Blige reacted to comments Flavor Flav made about her. The Public Enemy rapper is one of the most surprising Swifties around and he compared Blige to Taylor Swift. She completely agreed with the comparison pointing out the similar approaches they have to songwriting. Swift just released her new double album The Tortured Poets Department which could sell more than 2 million copies in its first week alone.

Blige didn't reveal any information about when the album may arrive as it seems like work is very much still in progress. Her last studio album Good Morning Gorgeous dropped back in 2022. What do you think of Mary J Blige working on her 15th studio album? Do you think the project will actually be the final studio album of her career? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Mary J. Blige's "My Life" Turns 29

[Via]