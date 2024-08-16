Mary J Blige Teams Up With Fabolous For A Throwback Style Single, "Breathing"

One of the pioneers of hip-hop soul is working on a new album as well.

Mary J Blige possesses a timeless voice and is also a true leader of blending hip-hop and soul together. Additionally, you cannot forget her copious number of hit tracks and successful albums. All of these things got her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. After notching this feather in her cap, she expressed how much this recognition meant to her. "I’m still trying to process this whole thing. It’s a big deal. I’m just so grateful because I know it didn’t have to be this way, but it is this way, and I give all the credit to God. I don’t even know what else to do. It’s just so humbling,” the performer explained. “I don’t know what to do besides be grateful and thankful".

However, it seems that Mary J Blige isn't just okay with this major career milestone. At some point later this year, the New York balladeer is going to release a new album, which also may be her last. She dropped this bombshell on People in late April and while "it's probably [her] last", she says she's been enjoying the process. "I’m actually in the studio right now recording more music, and I’m having fun. I’m having fun no matter what happens". It looks like one of those "fun" studio sessions produced "Breathing", a classic Mary J Blige record that also features Fabolous. You can check out the grand and uplifiting single with the music video link below.

"Breathing" - Mary J Blige & Fabolous

Quotable Lyrics:

Flyest part of you and me, we give each other space

I’m always excited to see ya

Never really felt this freedom

I think to myself: Is this real or can I be dreaming?

I think I’m in love