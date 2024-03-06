Mary J. Blige Is In Love: "When You Believe It, It Comes To You"

It's no secret that Mary J. Blige has gone through her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to romance. Since her rocky divorce from Kendu Isaacs, which was finalized in 2018, the Grammy-winning musician has kept things in her love life mostly under wraps. Early this year, however, she finally revealed that she's been happily seeing an unnamed man, who appears to have her feeling better than ever.

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, Blige opened up about her perspective on love and dating, explaining how she chooses to approach life with a sense of positivity. "I still believe in love... I'm not gonna give up on love, I'm not gonna give up on romance, I'm not gonna give up on myself," she described. "I'm not gonna do that."

Mary J. Blige Refuses To Give Up On Romance

Blige was then asked whether or not she's in love now, to which she responded, "Yeah, I am." Beaming, Blige went on to share how she's decided to give herself the opportunity the seek the things she deserves, refusing to let the past weigh her down and keep her from finding someone special. "I'm in love. I believe I deserve a good relationship with myself, with a partner. And you know, when you believe it, it comes to you."

While there are surely no shortage of fun developments happening in the hitmaker's personal life, they're far from the only things she has to be excited about. Last month, it was also revealed that she's been nominated to join the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The list of 2024 inductees is scheduled to be announced in late April. What do you think of Mary J. Blige revealing that she's currently in love? What about her stance on dating and relationships? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

