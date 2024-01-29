Mary J. Blige Will Perform At Lovers & Friends After All 

Mary J. Blige will be performing at the Lovers and Friends festival in Las Vegas, this May, after a back and forth between herself and the event organizers over whether she would be present. After the organizers initially listed her on the lineup during their announcement, Blige labeled her inclusion inaccurate in a post on her Instagram Story.

“I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!”

Mary J. Blige Performs At The Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Lovers and Friends once against promoted Blige as a performer at the event on social media. “THE QUEEN OF R&B HERSELF, MARY J BLIGE! we can’t wait to see her perform in vegas @therealmaryjblige,” they captioned a video of her performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. When fans brought up her denial of being on the lineup in response, the account wrote back: “Yes she will be here! She took down the post. See you in Vegas.”

Mary J. Blige Will Perform At Lovers & Friends

Lovers and Friends will kick off on May 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Other performers include Janet Jackson, Usher, Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Ciara, and Nelly, among others. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mary J. Blige on HotNewHipHop.

