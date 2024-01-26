Mary J. Blige Says Her Lover & Friends Fest Inclusion Was A Mistake

In a surprising turn of events, Mary J. Blige has found herself in the midst of a festival fiasco as she expresses regret over her inclusion in the lineup for this year's highly anticipated Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas scheduled for May 4. The R&B icon took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 25) to clarify that her name being on the star-studded bill was, in fact, a mistake. Despite the overwhelming flood of kind words and excitement from fans following the festival announcement, Blige revealed in an Instagram story, "Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later!"

Moreover, she went on to express gratitude for the enthusiastic response, stating, "I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!" Blige had recently unveiled the sizzle reel for the upcoming Strength of a Woman Summit, generating anticipation for the event. However, specific details regarding dates and the lineup for this year’s summit are yet to be disclosed, leaving fans eager for more information. As fans eagerly awaited her performance at Lovers & Friends, it appears that Blige's festival plans clash with her commitment to the Strength of a Woman Summit. Despite her attempts to rectify the error, a spokesperson for Lovers & Friends, at press time, had not responded to Billboard’s request for comment on Blige's statement.

Mary J Blige Will Not Be At Lovers & Friends

Sources close to the acclaimed artist informed Billboard that Blige's representatives have diligently sought the removal of her name from the festival's promotional materials over the past 24 hours, yet their efforts have been in vain, creating a discordant note in the festival's lead-up. The festival, set to unfold on May 24 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, boasts an impressive lineup featuring Janet Jackson, Usher (performing "Confessions"), Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III), Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Nas, Ludacris, Ciara, Nelly, and many more.

However, Mary J. Blige's unexpected withdrawal from the festival adds a layer of intrigue to the event, leaving fans and industry insiders curious about the backstage dynamics and the potential impact on the festival's overall atmosphere. As the saga unfolds, the festival organizers' response and any potential adjustments to the lineup will be closely watched by fans eagerly anticipating what promises to be a monumental event. Mary J. Blige's festival misstep adds a surprising twist to the narrative, making her absence a point of conversation leading up to the highly awaited Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

