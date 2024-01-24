YFN Lucci Apologizes To Victim's Family, His Attorney Shuts Down YSL Rumors

YFN Lucci apologized to the victim's family in court on Tuesday, ahead of receiving his sentence for pleading guilty to violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act. He also addressed his apology to his own family and friends as well as the court.

“First off, I wanna say my heart goes out to my friend, James Adams, and his family. Also, I wanna apologize to my family and my friends for putting them through this stressful process,” Lucci said. “I would also like to apologize to the court. That’s it.”

YFN Lucci Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rapper YFN Lucci performs onstage at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Later, Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and another 10 of probation. However, with time served dating back to January 13, 2021, he'll be eligible for parole in just a few months. The prosecution has already promised to write a letter recommending him for early release. “After three years of pretrial litigation, more than two weeks of jury selection and three years of incarceration waiting for his jury trial, today, the prosecution finally relented and dismissed the murder and RICO charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” YFN Lucci’s legal team said in a statement provided to ABC News.

YFN Lucci Appears In Court

Lucci's attorney, Drew Findling, also shot down rumors he'd be testifying in the YSL RICO trial outside of the courtroom. "Anybody that says that is a liar," he said. "We all just went to court today. It's clear as day. There is no corporation in the YSL case. He will not be testifying in that case. If anybody wants to subpoena him, we'll file a subpoena to squash that subpoena. He wants nothing to do with that case. He's made that clear. For three and a half years, he has said he knows nothing and will not participate in that case." Be on the lookout for further updates on YFN Lucci on HotNewHipHop.

