YFN Lucci Will Likely Only Serve 3.5 Months In Jail: Details

YFN Lucci is expected to only serve 3.5 more months in jail following his 20-year sentence on Tuesday. The sentence was to be broken down with 10 years of prison time and another 10 of probation. As part of his plea deal, in which he admits his guilt in violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act, the State will write a letter to the pardon and parole board confirming it will not object to his early release. Accounting for the time served he's piled up since his arrest on January 13, 2021, he'll be eligible for parole in just a few months.

The deal isn't bad for Lucci, considering that prior to his acceptance of the plea, he faced several more counts, including felony murder, which carried a maximum penalty of life without parole. Before his sentence was read on Tuesday, he apologized to the victim’s family.

After the court appearance concluded, Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, addressed whether his client would testify during the ongoing YSL RICO trial. "Anybody that says that is a liar," he said. "We all just went to court today. It's clear as day. There is no corporation in the YSL case. He will not be testifying in that case. If anybody wants to subpoena him, we'll file a subpoena to squash that subpoena. He wants nothing to do with that case. He's made that clear. For three and a half years, he has said he knows nothing and will not participate in that case."

YFN Lucci's Plea Deal Explained

MORE DETAILS: As part of his negotiated plea, YFN Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but after serving a 1/3 of his sentence, he is eligible for parole. After getting credit for time served, he will be eligible for parole in 3.5 months. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024 Simply put: YFN Lucci will be released in 3.5 months — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024

