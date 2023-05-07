Lovers & Friends Festival
- MusicJuvenile Calls Out Lovers & Friends Festival Over Not Receiving A DepositThis is just the latest in a string of others who have also disputed their names on the lineup.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMary J. Blige Says Her Lover & Friends Fest Inclusion Was A MistakeThere was a mistake on the flyer.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJermaine Dupri Recalls Latto's Appearance On "The Rap Game"Jermaine Dupri recently responded to people saying he "dropped the ball" with Latto.By Cole Blake
- MusicN.O.R.E. Gives Rare Show At Lovers & Friends Festival, Hints That It's His LastIs the Queens legend only sticking to Drink Champs from now on?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicN.O.R.E. Reflects On "Surreal" Experience Of Interviewing NasN.O.R.E. recently discussed what it's like interviewing someone as iconic as Nas.By Cole Blake
- MusicMissy Elliott Premieres New Song "The Greatest" During Lovers & Friends Festival SetMissy Misdemeanor has a bounce banger with Ha Sizzle on the way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTeyana Taylor Dances To Chris Brown At Lovers & Friends After Birthday Party Beef RumoursPrior to the Las Vegas festival, reports alleged that Taylor and Brown were feuding at his party, ultimately leading to an altercation between the birthday boy and Usher.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGinuwine Falls Off StageMan Down!By James Jones
- MusicChris Brown Downplays Lovers & Friends AltercationChris Brown has explained the heated argument he got into backstage at Lovers & Friends.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBig Sean Shows Love To Jhené Aiko Onstage At Lovers & Friends FestivalJust two lovebirds sharing their passion onstage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Gets Into Verbal Altercation Backstage At Lovers & Friends FestivalThis story isn't cooling down anytime soon, is it?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Kim Puts Her Twist On Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" Dance At Lovers & FriendsFans applauded the rap legend for tapping into the new hot sounds, while others were less enthusiastic.By Gabriel Bras Nevares