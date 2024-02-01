Juvenile Calls Out Lovers & Friends Festival Over Not Receiving A Deposit

The highly anticipated Lovers & Friends Festival, slated for May 2024 with headliners Usher, Janet Jackson, and Backstreet Boys, has found itself embroiled in controversy as yet another artist disputes their inclusion. This time, it's the renowned Cash Money Records rapper, Juvenile, who took to Instagram to express his frustration and disappointment with the festival organizers. In an Instagram Reel posted on Wednesday, Juvenile didn't hold back. In fact, he delivered a candid and less-than-cordial message to the Lovers & Friends team.

"Here we go again, man. These cats at Lovers & Friends. Whoever in charge of Lovers & Friends, man, y’all doing bad business," he began. The rapper continued to detail his grievances. Emphasizing that despite being featured on the festival's lineup poster, he hadn't received any deposit or compensation for his potential performance. "Y’all done put my name on the flyer, and y’all know you ain’t sent me no deposit. Ain’t sent me no bread or nothin’. Keep on playing games. Talking ’bout y’all gonna get back at me. Look, y’all playing games with the wrong mothaf*cka, man," Juvenile asserted in the video. His frustration was palpable as he conveyed his displeasure with the festival's handling of the situation.

Juvenile Goes On A Rant

The rapper's message adds to the growing discontent surrounding the festival's lineup announcement. Just a week earlier, Mary J. Blige had clarified on her Instagram Story that her inclusion was an error due to prior commitments. However, apparently a solution was reached because it was announced that Mary would in fact be there after all. However, Juvenile's response was notably more direct and less diplomatic, expressing his dissatisfaction with the festival's alleged failure to compensate him for the use of his name in promotional materials.

As the controversy unfolds, questions arise about the festival's organizational practices and the impact of such disputes on the credibility of large-scale events. The Lovers & Friends Festival, initially hailed for its star-studded lineup, now faces scrutiny and skepticism from both fans and artists alike. Whether the festival organizers can address and rectify these issues will likely determine the success and reputation of the event in the eyes of the music industry and festivalgoers. For those eager to witness the performances at Lovers & Friends 2024, the festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

