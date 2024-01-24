Drake Releases Infamous "Anita Max Wynn" Hat And Instantly Runs Out Of Stock

Drake is someone who has his hands in a little bit of everything these days. Overall, he made his name off of his music. Sure, he was an actor before that, however, it was his music that made him an international superstar. Even today, Drizzy continues to drop music that tops the charts. His latest project, For All The Dogs, is already platinum and it has some big hits on it. Furthermore, he is even on pace to go on tour with J. Cole this year, which is going to prove to be a massive moment.

Over the past few years, Drake has been getting himself into the world of sports gambling. He has a massive deal with Stake, with whom he places all of his bets. Stake is a brand that has a lot of money right now, and they are marketing whizzes. They have deals with numerous famous streamers, and they even started the streaming platform Kick. Overall, Drake is their biggest influencer, and he has certainly brought in a lot of business. Now, Drizzy and Stake are getting into the hat business together.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights

Drake x Stake

On Monday, the two released four different colorways of Drake's now-infamous Anita Max Wynn hat. Of course, this is Drizzy's gambling alter ego. It is meant to mean "I need a max win," which is clearly a gambling term. When Drake first revealed this alter ego, fans accused him of being zesty. However, it is clear that the artist does not care what people think. Instead, he is going all in with it. After all, it is making him and Stake some money. Not to mention, the hats immediately sold out, which means you will have to wait your turn if you want one.

Let us know what you think of the hats, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?