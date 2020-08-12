R&B music
- MusicJuvenile Calls Out Lovers & Friends Festival Over Not Receiving A DepositThis is just the latest in a string of others who have also disputed their names on the lineup.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJon B Announces Forthcoming Album Featuring Rick Ross, Tank, And MoreJon B is ready to make a comeback.By Tallie Spencer
- NewsTiana Major9 Urges You To "Try Peace..." Ahead Of Her New EPTiana says her latest single is "one of [her] favourite songs [she's] ever written."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMaeta Gets Vulnerable On Emotional New R&B Track "Frank For You"Maeta's brand new song was produced by Rook Monroe.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMontreal's COLOM81AN & Houston's Corbin Dallas Make Magic On "Space Cadet"Neo-Soul King Corbin Dallas' voice shines on the COLOM81AN-produced beat.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPJ Morton & JoJo Connect With Mr. Talkbox On New R&B Hit, "My Peace"The R&B Renaissance is in full swing.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJohn Legend Taps Nas For "Tomorrow," Produced By Florian PicassoPablo Picasso's great-grandson played a hand in the track's production.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPink Sweat$ Takes Us To "Pink Moon," Featuring 6LACK, Blxst, Tori Kelly & MoreThe 8-track project contains hits like "Nothing Feels Better" and "Midnight River."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRuss Shares Nostalgic New Heartbreak Single, "Remember"It's been over a month since Russ shared his 14-track album "CHOMP 2."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureK. Michelle Says Her Last R&B Album Is Some "Ole School 90s Crying Shit"The "Can't Raise a Man" singer is dropping off a new single in February.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCelebrate One Year Of "Heaux Tales" With Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings""Heaux Tales" was named NPR Music's Album of the Year last month.By Hayley Hynes
- Newsserpentwithfeet’s Voice Shines On His Cover Of “Bless The Telephone”serpentwithfeet is feeling grateful for his mobile this holiday season.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAUGUST 08 Shares New R&B Track, “Keep Me Around”The California artist also delivered a video to accompany his latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMasego & Devin Morrison Want Some “Yamz” In New Song & Music VideoThe accompanying visual was directed by Mac Grant.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBryson Tiller Gears Up For The Holidays With “presents” Featuring Kiana LedéTiller dropped off his latest project, “A Different Christmas” on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLeon Bridges & Jazmine Sullivan Link Up For R&B Love Song, “Summer Rain”Bridges recently shared the deluxe version of his album, “Gold-Diggers Sound.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLucky Daye Drops "Over" & Enlists Jordyn Woods For Official VisualsLucky Daye stops by for a mid-week drop with "Over," including visuals starring Jordyn Woods. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThe Weeknd's "After Hours" Breaks Another Billboard RecordThe Weeknd has secured another Billboard record. By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentThe Next Generation Of R&BWe highlight ten rising R&B artists who are pushing the genre forward.By Rose Lilah
- MusicRising R&B Singer Journee Talks Beyonce's Influence, Reveals Ty Dolla $ign Collab On "Bag Fuel"R&B singer, songwriter, and model Journee joins Hynaken and ES$O on a new episode of "BagFuel" to discuss her progression as a songwriter and the influence that her musically-inclined family had on her as an artist. By Deja Goode
- MusicTHEY. Claims What's Theirs On New R&B Banger "All Mine"R&B duo THEY. continue building up to the release of their upcoming project "The Amanda Tape" by releasing a new bedroom banger titled "All Mine."By Keenan Higgins