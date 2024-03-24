Tyla Makes Her Mark On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

We're almost a quarter of the way through 2024, and this new update to our R&B Season playlist shows that there's no signs of it slowing down. Moreover, we've rounded up the best of the best releases of this week adjacent to the genre, and we have a couple of albums and singles to highlight. First up is Tyla's new self-titled album, building off of the strength of her breakout 2023 with some catchy, lush, and wavy tracks. Specifically, we want to shout out "No.1" with Tems. Both artists deliver soothing vocal performances with an infectious chorus and a lot of breezy chemistry.

Staying on the album tip, we also have a new full-length offering from SiR, HEAVY, and it's a star-studded and expansive effort. With guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and more -– plus plenty of solo tracks for the TDE creative to show off his talents -– this is a pretty well-rounded and passionate collection of rap and R&B songs. There's a particular pleasant flow and approach to musicality on "POETRY IN MOTION" featuring Anderson .Paak. Furthermore, the crisp percussion and hazy guitar chords hit the ear with warm and calming ease.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Also, we have a surprising treat in the R&B world to discuss in the form of 6LACK's new EP, No More Lonely Nights. This is an acoustic reimagining of certain songs off of the Atlanta crooner's 2023 album Since I Have A Lover, specifically the title track, "Rent Free," and "Inwood Hill Park." Out of these selections, we'd really recommend the latter, with just a simple bassline backing his flow switches, moody delivery, and lyrically expounded struggle. If you haven't spun the 31-year-old's last record much since its release, then this is a simple but effective to gain new appreciation for its songwriting and structural strengths.

Meanwhile, Jorja Smith and Josman dropped "GO GO GO" this week off the EP of the same name with French rappers, which is more of a rock-centric jam with an anthemic chorus and earthy acoustic guitar chords. Finally, LOONY dropped her own self-titled album this week, too, on which "Show You Why" is a tender and gorgeously produced standout. Let us know down in the comments below what your favorite R&B Season inclusion was this week, as well as what else we left out. Check out our playlist above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

